Police searching for Crittenden County shooting suspect

Posted 5:00 am, July 17, 2019, by

BJ Brown

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities said they are searching for a man believed to be involved in a weekend shooting in Crittenden County.

According to officials, a man was shot at Anthony Quarters near Horseshoe Lake on Saturday and airlifted to Memphis for treatment. He was listed as being in stable condition at last check.

They now need your help locating 35-year-old B.J. Brown in connection with that shooting.

If you know where he is call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers. There’s a $2,000 reward.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.