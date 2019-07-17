× Police searching for Crittenden County shooting suspect

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities said they are searching for a man believed to be involved in a weekend shooting in Crittenden County.

According to officials, a man was shot at Anthony Quarters near Horseshoe Lake on Saturday and airlifted to Memphis for treatment. He was listed as being in stable condition at last check.

They now need your help locating 35-year-old B.J. Brown in connection with that shooting.

If you know where he is call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers. There’s a $2,000 reward.