Pet Yorkie, $25,000 collections taken in East Memphis home break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis couple is broken-hearted after learning their pet Yorkie was taken during a break-in Wednesday.

Sherri Joyner said she returned to her house on the 200 block of Leonora Drive around 3 p.m. to find the place had been ransacked after thieves got in through an unlocked window.

“My dresser was pulled out, all the drawers were pulled out, stuff was thrown everywhere,” Joyner said.

Joyner said the crooks emptied about $500 in coins from her teen son’s change jar and took her husband’s knife and pen collection valued at about $25,000. But what pains the family most is the loss of Bentley, an eight-year-old Yorkie Joyner said was taken from his kennel.

“I don’t want to tell my kids that their dog’s gone. It would be really great if he came home before I had to go get them at camp,” Joyner said.

Wednesday’s break-in follows another one on the 500 block of Leonora either late Monday night or sometime Tuesday morning.

Adam Cohen said he and his family were returning from vacation when his housesitter noticed the back door had been pried open Tuesday morning.

“It’s disheartening when these kinds of things happen,” said Cohen.

At Cohen’s home, all thieves managed to make off with was some jewelry and spare change. But as at Joyner’s home, they left quite a mess.

“They’re probably pretty disappointed with our house because we don’t really keep a lot of things in the house, you know, we’re very careful like that,” Cohen said.

But likely no amount of caution could have saved Joyner’s most prized possession.

“I just want my dog. The other stuff we can replace, we can’t replace him,” Joyner said.

Bentley is micro-chipped and was wearing a collar with Joyner’s information.

Both victims said police dusted for fingerprints, but police told WREG they haven’t developed any suspects.