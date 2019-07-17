Pass It On: Helping a local photographer through a life changing event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local photographer has gone through a life-changing event and could use some help.

Meet our playmaker Wess Bramlitt. He wanted to help Ed Peyton.

"I got to know Ed Peyton about five years ago. He had a severe calamity maybe nine or 10 months ago, and his parents' house caught on fire."

When our crews initially arrived on the scene there was heavy fire that was visible on the exterior and the interior of the structure.

The home was a complete loss.

"He lost his parents. Both of them had dementia, and he was caring for his parents. He was actually out with his daughter and went to a little game real quick and he got back and that's how he found out about it."

Ed also lost all of his photography gear in the fire.

It's time to 'Pass It On."

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

Ed then arrived with his son Alex.

"I've been speaking to Tim about the Pass It On program on Channel 3," Wess said. That's when the men both got emotional.

Wess counted out the $600, plus an additional $300 from people who love Ed very much.

Our cash donation can't replace everything Ed has, but it can provide encouragement.