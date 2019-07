× One person missing after boat capsizes on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is missing in Pickwick Lake after a boat capsized Wednesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. near the spill gates at Pickwick Dam.

TWRA officers along with TVA Police and the Hardin County Fire Department were continuing their search for the boater Wednesday afternoon.