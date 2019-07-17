× McIlroy and two others join loaded field at WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS — 47 of the world’s top 50 golfers are now committed to play in next week’s WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational out at Southwind with one of the world’s top three players and two former world number 1’s, joining the fray Wednesday.

The biggest name, 2016 FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy.

Currently ranked third in the world, McIlroy, a four time major winner with 16 career tour wins to his name, returns to Memphis for the first time since 2012 looking to continue a dominant run this year. McIlroy with 11 top ten finishes in 14 starts.

Joining McIlroy in the field, Jason Day and Adam Scott, who come to town with a combined 25 PGA tour wins.

The latest additions mean eight of the top ten players in the world are set to tee it up at Southwind. The only two missing, at the moment, Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods.