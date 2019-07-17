Heat Advisory issued for parts of the Mid-South

Posted 5:09 am, July 17, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After days of rain, the heat returns with a vengeance prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for parts of the Mid-South.

Desoto, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tipton, Shelby and Fayette counties were included in the alert along with all of the Arkansas counties in the WREG viewing area.

The alert will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on July 17.

The heat index is expected to be anywhere from 105 degrees to 109 degrees.

 

