× Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor in Collierville indicted

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The woman accused of shooting a Memphis pastor to death at a Collierville apartment complex was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Latoshia Daniels is facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a felony after she allegedly fatally shot Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church pastor Brodes Perry in early April, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Daniels pleaded not guilty in April to killing Perry and injuring his wife in a shooting at the Meridian Place Apartments in Collierville.

Court documents suggest the incident could’ve resulted from an affair. According to police, Daniels screamed “You broke my heart” during the shooting. Perry and Daniels had known each other when Perry previously lived in Little Rock.