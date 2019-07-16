Tigers picked to be best in the West again in the AAC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT, Rhode Island -- The more things change, the more things stay the same in the AAC.

As the conference put a wrap on media days in Newport, Rhode Island, the Tigers, for a third straight year, picked to win the West. But for a third straight year, it's UCF, the preseason pick to win the American Athletic Conference.

The media seeing the East as the Knights to lose with the Cincinnati Bearcats, a close second.

The West, a much tougher go of things with the Tigers and Houston Cougars, under first year head coach Dana Holgersen, separated by just one first place vote.

UCF also getting 12 of the possible 30 first place votes to win the AAC title. The tigers with just 6.