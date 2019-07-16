× Spieth the latest big name to commit to the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS — With Friday’s deadline, rapidly approaching for next week’s first ever WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, another huge name joining an already impressive field today, that of three time major winner Jordan Spieth.

The 2015 FedEx Cup champion and 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, returns to Memphis for the first time in nine years, when he was just 16 years old.

Spieth looking to win on tour for the first time since the 2017 Open Championship.

Also committing today, a trio of Europeans in Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter. That gives the tournament 14 of the top 20 players in the world.