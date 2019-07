× Section of I-55 in Memphis closed after tractor trailer accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A portion of I-55 is blocked after an accident involving a tractor trailer.

It happened on I-55 between Mallory Avenue and New Horn Lake Road on Tuesday.

All three lanes have been closed as first responders work the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

#TrafficAlert 🚨All SB lanes currently blocked on I-55S between Mallory Ave & New Horn Lake Rd due to crash. pic.twitter.com/5PnvdmUaJt — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) July 16, 2019