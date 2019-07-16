Road rage incident in Lakeland lands woman behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Melanie Varnedoe never saw it coming. The 26-year-old suddenly became the victim of road rage Friday afternoon.

Varnedoe says she was on Highway 64 after leaving Kroger when she noticed a car speed past her. She says the same car then slowed down and pulled up next to her at the Rockcreek Parkway stoplight.

She says 20-year-old Asia Jenkins was driving, and she was furious. But Varnedoe didn't know why.

"She was very hyped. I never cut her off or anything like that."

Moments later, the situation escalated.

"She pulls her pistol out and aims it at me. She was just yelling, 'Get out the car. Get out the car."

She then sped off as soon as the light turned green, but Jenkins tailed her down Houston Levee while periodically speeding up and swerving in front of her.

"I was like, 'Okay, cool. I'm going to take a picture of your license plate and go from there."

She called 911 and was told by dispatchers to drive to Kroger on Macon Road.

A deputy was already there when she pulled up. Varnedoe says Jenkins saw him and drove off.

Deputies used the picture of her license plate to track her to a home in Cordova and arrest her.

The road rage incident is one of at least five that WREG has covered in Shelby County since June.

Jenkins is charged with aggravated assault. She's expected in court next week.