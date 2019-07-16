Possible tornado rips through north Mississippi, causing damages

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A possible tornado caused damage in northern Mississippi on Tuesday, leaving people in Marshall County working to clean up the mess.

High winds and torrential rain pummeled parts of the Mid-South and caused damage across the area. No injuries were reported, but now the cleaning process begins.

In the small community of Victoria, winds picked up a trampoline, moved it yards away from a home and tossed it into some bushes.

“The wind, everything was just blowing.” said Marshall County resident Patricia Stroter. “First, it was calm. Then all of a sudden, just, woosh, then trees bending, and it was just a second.”

Just as another resident, Jennifer Foy, was getting ready to walk out her front door with her three small children, the storm really picked up. Windows were blown out of her home.

“All we heard was a loud boom,” Foy said. “I guess it was a transformer blowing, and the wind just started moving things across the porch, and it started moving my grill across the porch, so I grabbed the kids and threw them into the bathtub.”

Foy said the chaos only lasted about 15 seconds.