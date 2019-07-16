Police investigating reported shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex

Posted 5:04 am, July 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:10AM, July 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to Whitehaven early Tuesday morning following a reported shooting.

It happened at the Mill Creek Apartments on Water Mill Drive before 4 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson said several police officers are still on the scene searching the area with flashlights and they have put up crime scene tape. The area is blocked off and no one is allowed to enter.

This is a developing story.

