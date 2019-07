× Man found dead in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday in East Memphis.

Police responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. at 718 Mt. Moriah, where they found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s cause of death is currently undetermined, and police have not yet released his identity.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG will provide updates as they are available.