× Man charged after shooting at Jessie Turner Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested this week more than a month after taking part in a shooting at a local park, police said.

On June 12, first responders were called to Jessie Turner Park on South Bellevue and discovered a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

That’s when officers received word that another shooting victim from Jessie Turner Park had arrived at the same hospital. That second individual told police he agreed to meet the first man at the park to sell him a gun, but the alleged buyer pulled a gun on him during the transaction.

The seller then shot the alleged attempted robber, police said. A third person identified by officers as Rodriguez Jones then opened fire on the seller.

After the shooting, Jones allegedly walked across the street, took off his bloody shirt and threw it away.

Jones was charged with tampering or fabricating evidence and aggravated assault.