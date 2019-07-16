× Man arrested after gunfire exchanged in local McDonald’s parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he exchanged gunfire with another individual in a local McDonald’s parking lot.

On Monday, July 15, officers were called to the 3000 block of South Perkins Road after witnesses said several men started firing shots at each other. A white Nissan Altima and a black Toyota Solara sustained damage during the incident.

Witnesses said two people inside that Nissan took off running towards a shopping center on Knight Arnold Road. That’s where police located 20-year-old Byron Blocker and a female. Both were taken into custody, but only the male suspect was charged with unlawful possession of a gun and reckless endangerment.

Police stated that Blocker admitted to firing shots in the McDonald’s parking lot, but didn’t give any indication as to why.

The other suspects involved in the shooting have not been identified.