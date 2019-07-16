Live at 9: Forrest Day, airport grant money, Jim Paavola & Stephanie Adlington with Aaron Lessard

Double shooting kills one at Mississippi medical clinic

Tennessee Forrest Day

Just days after signing a proclamation designating July 13th as Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee says he’s now in favor of changing that state law. It’s a decades old statute that requires governors in the Volunteer State to honor the confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Vickie Terry with the NAACP Memphis branch talked about how they are speaking out against the law and calling for change.

Airport grant money

The Federal Aviation Administration is sending $15 million in grant money to help Memphis International Airport. Scott Brockman explained what exactly that money is slated to be used for.

Author Chat with Jim Paavola

Author James "Jim" Paavola joined us to talk about his second book in his new young adult mystery series.

The Siren of the South

Take some old school jazz, throw in American roots and some vintage soul and you have the Siren of the South.

