Amber Alert issued for children who may be headed to Mississippi

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two Arizona children who could have been taken to Louisiana or Mississippi.

Officials say 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley were last seen around 7:30 a.m Tuesday, July 16. They were in in custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety until 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say the children are with their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry ‘Jay’ Kirkley.

Kirkley is know to carry weapons and has a history of domestic violence.

All four may be in a 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802.