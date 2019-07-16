Amber Alert issued for children who may be headed to Mississippi

Posted 9:28 pm, July 16, 2019, by

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two Arizona children who could have been taken to Louisiana or Mississippi.

Officials say 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley were last seen around 7:30 a.m Tuesday, July 16. They were in in custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety until 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say the children are with their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry ‘Jay’ Kirkley.

Kirkley is know to carry weapons and has a history of domestic violence.

All four may be in a 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802.

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.