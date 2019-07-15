Tigers are a hot topic as Rebel Road Trip makes a stop in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS --SEC Media days getting underway in Birmingham Monday with LSU, Missouri and the Florida Gators taking to the podium.

Tuesday on Day Two, it'll be Ole Miss' turn to meet the media but not before making a stop here in the Bluff City.

The Rebel Road Trip making a stop at The Bluff on Highland Monday night with football coach Matt Luke, basketball coach Kermit Davis and interim athletic director Keith Carter mingling with the rebel faithful. In between the hotty toddys, the conversation quickly turning to the Tigers.

Luke's Rebels open the season at the Liberty Bowl against Mike Norvell's Tigers. "Obviously got a lot of respect for Coach Norvell and what he's been able to accomplish. Memphis is a really good program. I like having a game like that to start the season off because I think the guys will have that on their radar, ready to work hard," said Luke.

Davis' club will battle Penny and that number-1 recruiting class...a week before Thanksgiving. It's a game and series Davis seems excited about, saying "I think both teams should play. I think basketball at both places, a lot of interest. Both buildings will be sold out whenever its played at either arena. We have a lot of respect for Penny and his staff with what they're doing. I think its two really, really good programs. Hopefully there's two NCAA Tournament teams playing each other in some non conference games that have a lot of meaning."