Southaven man charged with murder after body found in shallow grave

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The man whose home was recently the center of an investigation after a body was found in a shallow grave in the back yard has been charged with murder.

Michael Guidry was denied bond after he was charged with capital murder, Desoto County court records show.

Guidry was first arrested on Monday, July 9, after police removed a body from the backyard of his Burton Lane home in Southaven. He Police have not yet identified the remains but said the individual may have been living with a family renting that. His family said they have not seen him in about two months.

Southaven police became involved at least a month ago.

On the day the remains were found, Guidry was charged with credit card theft. It’s unclear if the two charges are connected.