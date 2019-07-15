Serial killer may be linked to Arkansas woman’s 1994 slaying

Samuel Little, the California inmate who claims to be one of the most prolific serial killers in US history, has been linked to 60 deaths, a Texas prosecutor said Friday.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Authorities are investigating whether possibly the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history is behind the death of an Arkansas woman in 1994.

Police in Pine Bluff say Samuel Little has confessed to the murder of Jolanda Jones. The 26-year-old woman’s death had been determined to be drug-related.

Investigators have linked the now-79-year-old Little to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states dating back decades. He said he killed 93 women as he crisscrossed the country.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reports that a police memo shows Little indicated he killed Jones in October 2018 when he was in custody in Dallas, Texas.

He has been convicted of killing three women and pleaded guilty to killing another. He’s serving life sentences in California and is cooperating with authorities.

