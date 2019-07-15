× Sales tax holidays are just around the corner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids are heading back to school soon which means it’s time for those sales tax holidays.

Beginning Friday, July 26, Tennessee shoppers will not have to pay sales tax on items such as clothing, school and art supplies that are $100 or less, per item. Computers priced at $1,500 or less are also tax free.

That event runs through Sunday, July 28.

For more information, click here.

The Mississippi sales tax holiday is July 26 to July 27 only. It includes clothing and shoes that are $100 or below.

Click here for more information.

Arkansas’ sales tax holiday August 3 and August 4.

More information can be located here.