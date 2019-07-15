× Preseason honors for Tiger Twosome

NEWPORT, R.I.– As college football media days get underway all over the country, the SEC outside Birmingham and the AAC with a clambake, seaside, in Newport, Rhode Island, a Memphis Tiger twosome grabbing some preseason accolades with the start of fall practice, just 17 days away.

Senior running back Patrick Taylor Jr named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list which goes to the College Football Player of the Year.

Taylor, who ran for over 11-hundred yards and 16 touchdowns last year playing alongside Darrell Henderson, is expected to carry more of a load for the U of M this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Bryce Huff, making the move from linebacker to defensive end this year, on the preseason watch list for the Bednarik award which goes to the nation’s top defensive player. Huff had nine and a half sacks a season ago.