× Police: Arlington man arrested after choking woman holding 9-month-old child

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington man was arrested over the weekend after police say he attacked a woman while she was holding their small child.

According to the woman, Charles Buckmaster came home drunk and could not find his keys into the home. He broke out a bedroom window and came inside already “irate.”

That’s when the woman’s young daughter stepped in front of Buckmaster to stop him from hurting her mom. He shoved her to the side, jumped on top of the woman as she was holding her nine-month-old child and began choking her, police said.

It wasn’t until another woman ran into the room that Buckmaster stopped the attack.

Police didn’t mention whether the children were injured during the incident. The mother is expected to be okay.

Buckmaster was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and domestic assault-bodily harm. He was released on his own recognizance until his court date on Monday, July 15.