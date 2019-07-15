Police: 14-year-old discovered dead in Southaven shot by homeowner during home invasion

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — New details were released after a teen was found shot dead in a Southaven neighborhood last week.

According to police, 14-year-old Christopher Cooper, Joshua Fletcher, Justin Williams and Ashley Lutts were involved in a home invasion in the 800 block of Tuscany in Southaven on Wednesday, July 10. The homeowner pulled a gun and opened fire on the suspects, striking Cooper.

He was found in the middle of the intersection of Tuscany Way and Surrey Lane dead from a gunshot wound.

Fletcher, 25, and Williams, 30, were both charged with burglary- home invasion and capital murder. Lutts, 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.