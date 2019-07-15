Police: 14-year-old discovered dead in Southaven shot by homeowner during home invasion

Posted 11:46 am, July 15, 2019, by

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — New details were released after a teen was found shot dead in a Southaven neighborhood last week.

According to police, 14-year-old Christopher Cooper, Joshua Fletcher, Justin Williams and Ashley Lutts were involved in a home invasion in the 800 block of Tuscany in Southaven on Wednesday, July 10. The homeowner pulled a gun and opened fire on the suspects, striking Cooper.

He was found in the middle of the intersection of Tuscany Way and Surrey Lane dead from a gunshot wound.

Fletcher, 25, and Williams, 30, were both charged with burglary- home invasion and capital murder.  Lutts, 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Joshua Fletcher, Justin Williams and Ashley Lutts

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.