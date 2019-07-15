× Parkway Village home targeted in drive-by shooting while family sleeps inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unsuspecting family was terrified when they became the victims of a drive-by shooting in Parkway Village. It happened at a home near Perkins and American Way.

Martin Winston says it happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. He wants to talk about it, but doesn’t want to show his face on television.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Footage shows a car driving his house and then come back minutes later, but this time an armed passenger opened fire.

“It’s real sad man,” Winston said.

His wife, four kids and 1-month-old grandchild were all inside when it happened, but no one was hit.

“We got a gas stove, and if a bullet came through here and hit the gas stove, it would have been a different story,” Winston said.

He didn’t initially think the shots he heard were fired at his house, so everyone went back to bed. But things changed later that morning when he realized his glass on a side door shattered.

He also found a bullet hole in his truck’s bumper and two bullet holes in the side of his daughter’s car. Surveillance video confirmed his fear.

“That’s when we realized it was a possible target on our hose.” He says he doesn’t know anyone who would try to hurt him or his family.

Police are trying to find the gunman and hope the video helps them do it.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.