Mosquito sprayers to hit Shelby County streets after West Nile found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will be spraying insecticide in some ZIP codes this week after finding some mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Mosquitoes with West Nile were found in four Shelby County ZIP codes last week: 38118, 38115, 38104 and 38133.

Truck-mounted sprayers will go out to those areas, plus several adjoining areas, between 8 and 11 p.m. on this schedule, weather permitting:

Tuesday, ZIP Codes: 38104, 38107, 38108, 38111, 38112, 38114, 38122

The county has been applying chemicals that kill mosquito larvae to standing bodies of water since February.

Humans can contract West Nile Virus through an infected mosquito’s bite. The Health Department said that although the virus can occasionally cause severe disease, most human infections are mild, resulting in fever, headache and body aches lasting only a few days.

Go to www.shelbytnhealth.com to view the most current schedule and the exact boundaries of each scheduled spray. New maps will be added weekly to reflect updated schedules.