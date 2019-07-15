× ‘Meth gators?’ Tennessee police warn against flushing drugs down toilet

LORETTO, Tenn. – Police in Tennessee are cautioning against flushing drugs down the toilet out of concern for the animals in local waterways.

The warning comes from a Loretto Police Department Facebook post where officers say they found a suspect trying to flush meth and several items of paraphernalia.

Police arrested the man.

“On a more or less serious note: Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay,” police wrote.

They said flushed drugs end up in retention ponds for processing before going downstream.

“Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do,” the Facebook post says.

Police say “meth-gators” could be created in Tennessee and Alabama if the meth made it far enough downriver.

“They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help,” the Facebook post says.

Police say they will properly dispose of drugs if called.