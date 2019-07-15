Manhunt Monday: Who killed Quincy Marshall?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Erica Barlow and Quincy Marshall Senior have spent the last year of their lives fighting for answers and trying to figure why someone would want to murder their 17-year-old son.

West Memphis police say someone walked up to their home on Gathering Street last July and shot Quincy Jr. through his bedroom window. Quincy Jr. was sitting on his bed playing video games with some of his friends when he was shot.

"One of the boys who was here called me, and he said, 'Ms. Erica, get home.' He said, 'Come home now," Barlow said.

Barlow wasn't home at the time of the shooting, so she called her father and asked him to go and check on her son.

"He said, 'Baby, he was shot in the head."

Quincy Jr. was rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

"We went to the Med. When they finally let us see him he was just laying there," Barlow said. "They told us his brain activity had decreased. We had to pull the plug on my baby. People don't know how hard that is."

Moments later, the former star running back for the West Memphis Devils took his last breath.

If you know who killed Quincy Marshall Jr. you are urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870)-732-4444.