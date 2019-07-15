× Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Cordova appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend appeared in court Monday.

Police say 19-year-old Jordan Harp kidnapped and stabbed Alaysha Lockett in Cordova in the early morning hours Friday.

“He really didn’t just take her. He took a part of her father too, because she was his everything,” Lockett’s godfather Antonio Hill said.

Court records show officers responded to a missing persons call from Lockett’s mother early Friday morning. She told detectives that Harp told Lockett’s father he had killed her and he would never see her again.

When police went to look for Harp they talked to his brother, who told them that Harp posted on his Facebook page he killed someone and police were going to kill him.

That same morning, police say they located Lockett’s lifeless body in a garage with a large cut in her neck.

Records say Harp admitted to killing and stabbing Lockett when she tried to flag down a police officer after he took her from her home in the middle of the night. She was able to make it to a home to try and get help, but it was too late.

“I don’t know what came over him, or what got into him to do this, but if he was that kind of guy her father would’ve never let him get near his baby,” Hill said.

He says Lockett had plans to go to college, and the family is heartbroken at the loss of a young life.

The judge Monday kept Harp with no bond. Harp will be back in court later this month.