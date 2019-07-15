× Lee County constable, firefighter accused of setting six fires

LEE COUNTY, Ark. — Jacob Billingsley had two jobs – enforcing the law and putting out fires. But Arkansas State Police say he repeatedly broke the law by starting fires.

The Lee County Precinct 3 constable and volunteer firefighter is facing criminal charges for six fires that occurred between June 16 and July 2, according to state police.

Most of the fires were at farm shops, including one belonging to one of Billingsley’s relatives.

His cousin told WREG, Billingsley was one of the first people to arrive to put out the fire.

The Moro Volunteer Fire Department confirms Billingsley has worked there for about eight years, but says his future there hasn’t been determined. In January, he took office as constable.

State police estimate he caused more than $1 million in damage, but not all of his alleged victims suffered losses.

A farmer tells WREG that he was already planning to tear down one of the barns Billingsley allegedly burned.

He also is accused of setting fire to an abandoned convenience store that had already burned in a previous fire.

Billingsley is being held in the Cross County Jail.