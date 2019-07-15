Investigators looking for man accused of burying puppy in sand, leaving it to die in Hawaii

***Warning: The images and details in this story may be upsetting to some readers***

HONOLULU, Hi. – Police are looking for the man responsible for burying a puppy in the sand and leaving it to die.

According to Crimestoppers Honolulu, someone called in anonymous tip saying they saw the suspect burying the puppy.

Team members from PAWS of Hawaii then rushed over to the area where they found the dog trapped.

They wrote in a Facebook post that she is incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing about 90% of her fur.

Leialoha is now in the care of a vet and will eventually be put up for adoption.