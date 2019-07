MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five children are safe after their home went up in flames on Monday.

WREG’s Jonee Lewis was told by the children’s mother that the father was at home with them in the 4500 block of Willow Road when he decided to run a quick errand. When he returned the house was on fire.

She said a neighbor was able to save all of the children. Unfortunately the family’s dog named Blue didn’t make it out in time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Family members trying to salvage whatever items they can now from this Memphis home. Still a very strong smell of smoke. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Pt4MPzRlmL — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) July 15, 2019