Family Safety Center urges people to get help after wave of weekend domestic violence arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While going through arrests over the weekend, WREG noticed a startling trend. There were multiple men arrested and charged with violent crimes against women.

We counted at least three men who were arrested and accused of threatening to shoot women.

Another man was accused of choking a woman who was holding a baby.

These arrests come on the heels of a violent attack in Cordova last week.

19-year-old Jordan Harp is accused of kidnapping and killing his girlfriend, Alaysha Lockett. Harp appeared in court Monday morning, and his victim's godfather detailed the loss her family now feels.

"He really didn't just take her. He took apart of her father too, because she was his everything," said Antonio Hill.

Harp does not have a bond.

Priscilla Blackmon, Director of Housing and Special Programs with the Family Safety Center of Memphis and Shelby County, shared a sobering statistic.

Memphis ranks fourth for men who kill women.

She says stats like that force a call to action.

"It's not anger. It gets me motivated to want to do something, want to do more, put the word out more that we're here. Let people know that this doesn't have to happen. You weren't put here to be beaten. You weren't put here to be hurt," said Blackmon.

She says there are resources to help men and women.

"If you're angry about something, find someone to talk to. There are counselors, there are people out there. We have partner agencies that are waiting, ready to assist."

Blackmon encourages people to recognize when help is needed, then making the step to actually get it before it's too late.

"We don't judge you when you come through those doors.What you're going to be met with is somebody who cares, how can I help you? "

Blackmon says they do tend to see a spike in violence during the summer months.

If you or someone you know needs help or access to resources click here.