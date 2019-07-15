Crittenden County offering residents free sandbags ahead of possible flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crittenden County, Ark. — Parts of the Mid-South are taking extra steps to avoid issues from possible flooding.

Residents of Crittenden County, Arkansas have the chance to get some free sandbags as the entire Mid-South braces for possible flash flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

Crittenden County Judge Wood Wheeless posted to Facebook on Sunday saying county residents can get sandbags starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

"We've gone through a very, very wet spring and so far we've gone through a very wet summer, and so we've got some areas in the county that we do have concern with, and because of that we do have these people that are coming from those areas and gathering these sandbags."

Judge Wheeless said all you need to do is show up with a shovel at the Crittenden County Road Department in Marion from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.