More than 3000 MLGW customers lose power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 3000 Memphis Light, Gas & Water customers have lost power.

According to the MLGW outage map, 3900 people are currently in the dark.

The largest outage is reportedly in the Bartlett area.

MLGW says they are aware of the outages and are working to restore power.

If you are experiencing an outage, please call MLGW at 901-544-6500 to report.

MLGW says you can call 901-528-4465 to report emergencies such as downed power lines.