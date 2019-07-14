Man fatally shot at southeast Memphis gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect in a homicide in southeast Memphis.

Officers say the male suspect was last seen running from the Citgo on Winchester. He was wearing a black shirt and brown cargo shorts.

WREG was able to obtain a copy of the surveillance video and it revealed a shocking scene. The car was parked at the gas station on the corner of Winchester Road and Goodlett Street before disaster struck.

The surveillance video shows what appears to be the suspect shooting the victim from inside of the car, exiting out of the passenger side door and then running east down Winchester.

MPD says they arrived on the scene Saturday night.

We reached out to them for more information about the suspect, but have not heard back.

We also spoke with the owner of the gas station, but he didn't feel comfortable talking on camera. That also applied for local residents who were frustrated by continued gun violence but didn't feel safe speaking with us.

If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.