Man arrested after exposing himself in front of 40 young children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man may have exposed himself to 40 preschool-aged children.

Authorities say the incident happened on Friday, at a preschool in the 1700 block of Peabody Avenue.

Noah Burns, 56, was arrested after he reportedly touched himself while standing near the gate of a playground.

According to court documents, approximately 40 children between ages of 2 and 6 years old were on the playground at the time.

Officers made the scene and took Burns into custody.

Burns has been charged with indecent exposure. He is expected to be in court on Monday.