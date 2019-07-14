Germantown braces for Tropical Storm Barry while recovering from flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Barely a month after historic flooding caused a widespread damage in Germantown, residents are bracing for the effects from Tropical Storm Barry.

The largest impact will probably be the disruption of the recovery process.

Residents told WREG that they're still working on laying sheet rock and rebuilding the interior of their houses. Another resident said potential standing water could be a big issue. Some houses have already had their foundations damaged, and saturated lots could make that problem even worse.

We did visit the nearby drain system, and while it's taken on some water, there are no issues as of yet.