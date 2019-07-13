× Woman’s car shot on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was shot Friday night while she was merging onto Interstate 240 at Perkins, Memphis Police said.

No one was injured in the shooting around 10 p.m. Police did not have a description of the suspect.

The woman said her car was shot three times, and one bullet narrowly missed her head. She said police recovered bullets from her vehicle.

This is the 31st highway shooting of the year, according to data from Memphis Police.

WREG is speaking with the victim and will update this story later today.