One person injured in 3-car crash in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been injured in a crash involving multiple cars in southeast Memphis.

Police are responding to the scene in the area of Winchester Road & New Getwell Road.

Police say that three cars were involved in the crash.

One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.