MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that one man was shot in Binghampton on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Harrell Street & Mimosa Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say that the victim knows the suspect, but the suspect is not in custody at this time.