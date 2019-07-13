× First degree murder suspects arrested by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Marshals say they arrested three first degree suspects who were from the Memphis area.

Lamarcus Gill, Steven Klines and Ronnie Coburn were arrested by the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday, July 12.

According to the US Marshals, Lamarcus Gill was arrested first. He was arrested in the 3100 block of New Horn Lake Road. A warrant for Gill’s arrest had been issued on June 27. The US Marshals say he was arrested without incident and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

Steven Kline was arrested later on Friday. The US Marshals say that Kline surrendered himself to the Shelby County Jail after negotiating with the US Marshals over the phone, and after investigators with the task force interviewed members of Kline’s family. A warrant for Kline’s arrest had been issued on July 3.

Agents with the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Ronnie Coburn in Lancaster, Texas on Friday.

The US Marshals say that investigators with the task force in Memphis were able to track Coburn’s location to to Lancaster. Coburn was taken into custody without incident.