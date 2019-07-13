× 901 FC’s match at Charleston postponed

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Saturday night’s match between Memphis 901 FC and Charleston Battery has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Rescheduling details will be announced at a later date.

901 FC now returns to AutoZone Park for three-straight matches through the end of July, beginning with the “Defend Memphis” match against Nashville SC Wednesday night at 7:30. 901 FC is also home on Saturday, July 20 against New York Red Bulls II and Saturday, July 27 against Ottawa Fury FC.

The first 1,000 fans at next week’s Nashville SC match will receive an exclusive green “Defend Memphis” t-shirt in the team’s font with the crest on the chest, compliments of Terminix.