Woman arrested after dragging officer through Bartlett Walmart parking lot

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after being accused of dragging an officer with a stolen car.

Authorities said it all started when the officer spotted a stolen vehicle at the Walmart on Highway 64 in Bartlett on Thursday.

The officer was in the middle of questioning the individual inside when a woman ran out of the store and jumped into the driver’s seat. She then took off, dragging the officer who had by then grabbed the door handle in an attempt to stop her.

The officer was able to get the woman out and placed under arrest.

WREG has not been able to identify the woman at this time.