US Rep. Mark Green won’t pursue Senate seat

Posted 10:30 am, July 12, 2019, by

AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s U.S. Rep. Mark Green is the latest Republican contender to say he won’t run for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

Green made the announcement Thursday, saying that his top priorities at the moment are ensuring President Donald Trump gets reelected and winning back Republican control of the U.S. House.

The announcement came just hours after former Governor Bill Haslam that he would not be running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Republican Senator Lamar Alexander.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.