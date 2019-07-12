× US Rep. Mark Green won’t pursue Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s U.S. Rep. Mark Green is the latest Republican contender to say he won’t run for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

Green made the announcement Thursday, saying that his top priorities at the moment are ensuring President Donald Trump gets reelected and winning back Republican control of the U.S. House.

The announcement came just hours after former Governor Bill Haslam that he would not be running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Republican Senator Lamar Alexander.