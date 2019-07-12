× Three Tennessee children reportedly taken by non-custodial parents found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a statewide Endangered Child Alert in connection to the disappearance of three children.

The agency said that Analia Essex, 6, Abigail Christian, 2, and Michael Christian, 1, were discovered in Cass County, Minnesota along with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Christian.

The three children were last seen on Tuesday, July 9, in Van Buren County.

From the start, authorities believed the group to be heading to Minnesota, but they didn’t say why.

All three children are safe and their parents in custody.