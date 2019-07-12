× Three people arrested after teen murdered in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Southaven.

Joshua Fletcher, 25, and Justin Williams, 30, were both charged with burglary- home invasion and capital murder. Ashley Lutts, 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Williams was taken into custody in Arkansas, waiting to be extradited to Mississippi.

Early Wednesday morning police received a call of a person lying on the ground at the intersection of Tuscany Way and Surrey Lane. When they arrived, first responders said the teenage male was dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not identified the teen or released any additional information on what they believe happened that night.