Three people arrested after teen murdered in Southaven

Posted 10:36 am, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, July 12, 2019

Joshua Fletcher, Justin Williams and Ashley Lutts

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Southaven.

Joshua Fletcher, 25, and Justin Williams, 30, were both charged with burglary- home invasion and capital murder. Ashley Lutts, 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Williams was taken into custody in Arkansas, waiting to be extradited to Mississippi.

Early Wednesday morning police received a call of a person lying on the ground at the intersection of Tuscany Way and Surrey Lane. When they arrived, first responders said the teenage male was dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not identified the teen or released any additional information on what they believe happened that night.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.