Three arrested after drive-by shootings in Fayette, Tipton counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested in connection with recent drive-by shootings in Fayette and Tipton counties, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

The TBI joined authorities in Tipton and Fayette, as well as Mason, Tennessee in the investigation into the shootings.

Investigators say it began July 6 with a fight between Ramone Perry and another person during a street race in the 1200 block of Wagon Wheel Drive in Somerville.

Witnesses said after the fight that Perry brandished a weapon and threatened to kill the other person. A related drive-by shooting happened a short time later at a home and business in Fayette County. No one was injured.

A second drive-by shooting happened at a home in Mason in the early morning hours of July 7. No one was injured.

Perry, 36, was arrested by by TBI special agents and booked into the Fayette County Jail on a count of aggravated assault with a $25,000 bond.

During the course of the investigation, agents discovered a weapon and ammunition in the possession of Oscar Goodwin Jr. at his residence in Memphis. Goodwin was arrested on a count of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and was booked into the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $10,000. During Goodwin’s arrest, an associate of his, Ashton Tyler, was found to be in possession of a weapon and marijuana. Tyler was arrested on one count of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $2,500.

TBI said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.