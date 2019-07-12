Tennessee AD Fulmer to serve as honorary Peabody duckmaster

The Peabody ducks even made an appearance as the hotel celebrated its 148th anniversary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer will serve as the honorary Peabody duckmaster in downtown Memphis on Aug. 9.

The Peabody ducks perform a march along a red carpet from the Peabody Hotel lobby to their rooftop penthouse each day in a tradition that began in the 1930s.

Fulmer will serve as the honorary duckmaster Aug. 9 before he joins new Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman at the Big Orange Gala that takes place in Memphis later that night.

Festivities at the Peabody Hotel begin at 5 p.m., though guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early.

The Big Orange Gala will start at 7 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden. The event raises scholarship funds for Shelby County students to attend the University of Tennessee.

